Woman, 3 children hospitalized in metro Atlanta fire, officials say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Four people have been hospitalized after officials say a fire destroyed their home.

Spalding County fire officials said that on Thursday, crews responded to a fire at a home on Old Atlanta Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

According to the investigation, neighbors helped rescue three children and a woman from the home and helped firefighters perform CPR.

Authorities confirmed that the three children were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, and the woman was taken to Spalding Wellstar.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials have not released the identities and conditions of the victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb community leaders provide mental health support for students, parents amid school shootings

©2023 Cox Media Group