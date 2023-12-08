South Georgia couple, beloved business owners die of COVID-19 on the same day

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — A Georgia couple who were well-known business owners in their small community died on the same day of COVID-19.
Edwin (66) and Linda (58) McCullers both died at Memorial Hospital in Bainbridge on Aug. 28.
Edwin McCullers was the owner of Flint River Outfitters, which sells hunting, fishing and other outdoor equipment. The business was closed until further notice after his death. Linda McCullers owned a hair salon.
Family members said they died of COVD-19.
They were both of the Methodist faith.
There were dozens of tributes to the couple on social media.
“Edwin and his dear wife Linda McCullers were two of the hardest working people I ever knew,” one friend wrote on Facebook. “They built several highly successful businesses over the years, but they always took the time to personally attend to each customer.”
The family encouraged everyone to wear masks in their joint obituary. Their funeral service will be private.
Bainbridge is a close-knit community that is home to around 13,000 people. It is the county seat of Decatur County and the hometown of UGA head football coach Kirby Smart.
A total of 66 people in Decatur County have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
