South Fulton man says drivers have crashed into his house at least 12 times

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton homeowner says he’s running out of patience because drivers keep crashing into his home.

On Monday night, Robert Chappelle called Channel 2’s Cory James and told him that someone had once again crashed their car into his home on Flat Shoals Road and Red Oak Road.

James interviewed Chappelle just two months ago when someone else crashed into his home in the middle of the night.

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“I was watching the news and bam, boom, and I knew it was the house again,” he said. “Gentleman said, ‘I was trying to make a left turn and I think my brakes went out.’”

In April, South Fulton police said a drunk driver hit the house and left behind broken bricks across the yard.

Chappelle also shared a photo from 2024 showing a wrecked Honda CR-V that he says also hit the home.

“How many times has this happened?” James asked.

“Altogether, we say about 12 times altogether in the past 20 years or less,” he responded.

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He believes there are several reasons why this keeps happening.

The first of those reasons is the long stretch of Red Oak Road, which he says is a hotspot for speeding drivers.

“It’s like a racetrack...It always happens at night,” he said. “They need to slow down, put some speed bumps or put a barrier."

He says that it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

James reached out to city officials, but has not heard back.

Chappelle says repairs were supposed to start on his house from the last crash, but this incident has delayed those plans.

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