More than a job: South Fulton police, fire buy new wheelchair for boy

It’s more than just a job. And the South Fulton County Police Department lives by the rule.
Last week, officers from the department visited S.L. Lewis Elementary School. Lt. R. Shoemaker noticed one student in a wheelchair having a difficult time navigating in the parking lot. The little boy’s classmates here ahead of him and he was being left behind.
Shoemaker and the fire department helped the boy back inside – but the experience left Shoemaker wanting to do more.
He noticed the boy’s wheelchair was missing rubber on its wheels and was in generally rough shape.
So with the help of the B Shift Firemen from Engine 5 and Truck 7, Shoemaker pooled together money to help buy a new wheelchair for the boy.
And this week, they surprised the sweet young man with a shiny new “ride.”
The police department shared the story on its Facebook page where it has received dozens of comments praising the officers and everyone who helped out.
“You guys are top notch. Thank you South Fulton PD and FD,” one person commented.
And some of the people who commented said they want to go even further – they want to help get the boy new shoes and clothes.
