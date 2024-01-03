Son arrested in connection to death of father found in ‘extreme medical distress,’ Ga. deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A son has been arrested in connection to the death of his 63-year-old man who died last week in the hospital, according to Georgia deputies.

On Dec. 27, 2023, Oconee deputies responded to an address on Old Mars Hill Road about a difficulty breathing call. When they arrived, they found 63-year-old Arthur Kenneth Stanton in “extreme medical distress.”

Stanton was immediately transported to a hospital and given CPR, according to deputies. Deputies said it was clear Stanton had not been cared for properly due to his physical condition and the “soiled state of his bed and surrounding area.”

Stanton then died the next day at the hospital.

Based on an investigation, deputies arrested, the son of the victim, 45-year-old David Allen Stanton of Watkinsville, and 61-year-old Sandra Dee Bass also of Watkinsville in connection to Stanton’s death.

Deputies said the eldest Stanton died as a result of “negligent care” given to him by his son.

David Allen Stanton was charged with one count of felony murder, one count of reckless conduct, and one count of neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person, or resident.

Bass was charged with one count of neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person, or resident.

David Allen Stanton and Bass both remain in Oconee County Jail.

Deputies are still investigating this case.

