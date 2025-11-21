Showers moving through north Georgia for your weekend

ATLANTA — It might be a smart idea to keep an umbrella handy while you’re out this weekend, because you just might see some showers.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says showers are expected across the area on Friday evening and into Saturday morning.
A cold front will move through on Saturday morning, but still keep a breezy, warm Saturday afternoon in your forecast.
Despite that cold front, we’re also seeing some near-record high temperatures on Friday and Saturday.
Monahan is forecasting a 76-degree high on Saturday, which is just one degree cooler than the 2011 record of 77 degrees.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Showers possible for the early part of your weekend
- Cold front moves through on Saturday morning
- Sunny Saturday afternoon ahead
- Near-record warm temperatures on Saturday
