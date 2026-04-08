Shoppers making sure to save where they can as gas prices rise

ATLANTA — With higher fuel prices, more people are having trouble paying for everything else.

A shopping expert told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that now is the time to double down on saving strategies.

“I drive a truck but today we decided to take my wife’s car because it gets better gas," shopper Rusty Watson said.

“Meal prep and meal plan, and trying to save because the groceries are astronomical,” shopper Laura Harris said.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says that grocery prices are up 25% across the board from 2020.

One easy thing she says you can do, sign up for loyalty programs.

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“Especially if your grocery store has an app and you can accrue your orders through the app, and so you get often exclusive coupons. They’ll serve you up coupons that are based on the way you shop,” Bodge said.

She also recommends taking a look at generic store brands and check the math on whether a bigger size is your best bet.

“Switching to the store brand can be very helpful. You can save up to 25% just by doing that,” Bodge said. “If you are feeding multiple people at home, buying in bulk can be very helpful. You can in fact save up to 40% by doing that.”

Shopper Devin White says you have to make sure to get the essentials.

“I think now more than ever prioritize the things you really need and can’t go without,” he said.

Some credit cards offer more points or cash back for groceries, and some gas stations will offer lower prices if you pay in cash.

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