Section of I-40 washed out by Hurricane Helene reopens on NC-TN state line

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced the reopening of Interstate 40 on Saturday morning.

I-40 was destroyed by Hurricane Helene five months ago. Flash flooding along the Pigeon River damaged large sections of the eastbound lanes near the Tennessee line.

NCDOT reopened one lane in each direction on Saturday morning. The stretch extends about 12 miles from Exit 7 in North Carolina to Exit 447 in Tennessee.

“This marks a significant step toward reconnecting North Carolina with Tennessee, and it comes as a relief to travelers and businesses alike. Drivers are urged to to stay alert and drive safely as much of this area remains and active work zone,” NCDOT said.

The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph and lanes have been narrowed with reduced shoulders.

Standard 18-wheelers are allowed on the interstate, but wide loads are required to take alternate routes.

