Sanitation fees going up in metro Atlanta city

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton City Council unanimously approved an increase to the annual solid waste fee during a meeting Tuesday. The fee will rise from $233.16 to $275.00.

The annual fee increase of $41.84 represents a monthly rise of approximately $3.49 for the average household.

Homeowners will receive their updated sanitation bills in June. The full payment for the annual solid waste fee is due by Aug. 1, 2026.

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This marks the first time the city has increased the solid waste fee in three years. City officials noted they held solid waste rates steady for three years to reduce the financial impact on residents.

Revenue from the solid waste fee supports several local operations including residential trash collection and disposal. The funds are also used for public health sanitation projects and environmental protection initiatives.

Additionally, the fee covers maintenance and safety upgrades at sanitation facilities.

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Sanitation bills are issued by the Fulton County Tax Commissioner to the homeowner of record. City officials encouraged homeowners with escrow accounts to contact their mortgage providers with any questions regarding payment.

Residents who need assistance can contact South Fulton Customer Service at 470-552-4311 or the Fulton County Tax Commissioner at 404-613-6100.

City leaders stated that service costs will be evaluated periodically to ensure fees remain as stable as possible while maintaining infrastructure.

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