Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department introduces The OttoApp

Beginning June 18, the City of Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department will transition its online registration system to The OttoApp, providing a more streamlined, user-friendly experience for recreation programs and facility rentals.

After Thursday, all registrations for recreation programs, camps, events, classes, and facility reservations will be managed through the new mobile app and desktop software.

Kayaks rest next to a trail along the Chattahoochee River at Morgan Falls Overlook Park in northern Sandy Springs. (File photo)

The OttoApp has “enhanced mobile accessibility, simplified account management, and improved navigation to help residents more easily find and register for activities,” according to the city’s announcement. It’s available for download via the Apple App Store and Google Play,

Other features include household calendars to organize multiple registrations, team messaging for important updates, and filtering by park location.

Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Director Brent Walker said his team is excited to introduce the new platform, which reflects their commitment to customer service.

“This transition will make it easier for residents to connect with our programs and services while providing a more modern and efficient registration experience,” Walker said. “Our goal is to remove barriers and help community members spend less time registering and more time enjoying our parks and programs.”

The city’s announcement said existing recreation and parks program participants will receive instructions on how to create The OttoApp accounts.

The Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department encourages residents to complete the registration process before the upcoming registration period to ensure a smooth transition. Follow the city’s Facebook page for updates.

See more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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