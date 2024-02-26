Sandy Springs prepares to start 2-year-long improvement project on busy roads

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The City Council approved a construction contract for a new road project this week in Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs posted on Twitter last week that the “project years in the making” will kick off highway improvements for Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway the week of Feb. 26.

The approval from the City Council happened in December 2023, according to a release from the City of Sandy Springs.

The city said a project this big will take around two years to complete, maybe less, maybe more, according to the social media post.

According to the city, the improvements are expected to cut down on congestion in downtown Sandy Springs.

“The purpose of the proposed project is to improve vehicular and pedestrian mobility and reduce congestion in downtown Sandy Springs by alleviating the bottleneck conditions that exist for east-west traffic on Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway and north-south traffic on Roswell Road,” the press release stated.

The project also includes the addition of continuous sidewalks on both sides of Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway.

The City of Sandy Springs said drivers and residents can expect to see crews clearing the roadway for improvements this week, and asked for patience as crews begin to work.

Channel 2 Action News crews were on the scene Sunday night in Sandy Springs where the construction sign said “Roadwork begins 2/27/24.”

