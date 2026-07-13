Sandy Springs kicks off back-to-school season with National Night Out event

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs announced its upcoming back-to-school youth programming, kicking off in early August with the city’s annual National Night Out event and the first Movie by Moonlight showing.

At the city’s Back to School Bash on Tuesday, Aug. 4, public safety personnel from all levels of government will gather around the City Green for a National Night Out event.

Back to school in Sandy Springs

The Sandy Springs Police, Sandy Springs Fire, and Recreation and Parks departments pitch in to put on the annual celebration, promoting strong community-police relationships while offering a fun and engaging evening for families.

Some highlights include a meet-and-greet with Sandy Springs police officers, firefighters, and K-9 units; up-close access to police cars, fire trucks, a mobile command center, and SWAT vehicles ; and helicopter landings on Mount Vernon Highway.

For little ones not interested in big machines, there’s also a giant inflatable obstacle course, free shaved ice, balloon art, and carnival games; live music and entertainment from a DJ ; and an interactive dinosaur experience from Prehistoric Nation.

Participating agencies include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service, DEA, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, State Patrol, and Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Movies by Moonlight

The city has three Movie by Moonlight showing scheduled this fall, beginning with “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” (2003) on Friday, August 7. Films begin after sunset at the Heritage Amphitheatre at 6110 Blue Stone Road. Outdoor concessions open at 7 p.m.

The city encourages guests to arrive early for tiered seating access. Attendees can bring blankets and lawn chairs and settle in for an evening of family-friendly entertainment under the stars in a welcoming outdoor setting.

The other two showings are “Spy Kids” (2007) on Friday, September 4 and a yet-to-be-determined Halloween-themed movie on Friday, October 9.

New this year, the community can vote on the city’s social media channels to help choose the special spooky-themed movie that will conclude the series.

Also, moviegoers are invited to show off their Halloween spirit by participating in a family-friendly costume contest before the movie begins.

Admission to Movies by Moonlight is free and open to the public.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

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