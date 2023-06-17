Russian hackers claim responsbility for Universtiy System of Georgia data breach

ATLANTA — Russian hackers claimed responsibility for “the University System of Georgia” data breach.

The university system admitted there was a security flaw.

A Russia-linked extortion group called “Clop” claimed responsibility.

This attack is part of a broader, ongoing hacking campaign, exploiting a vulnerability in a program called “Move-It” a popular tool for transferring data.

After learning about the incident, USG staff quickly implemented progress software recommendations, limiting internet access to the software.

Cybersecurity experts are now evaluating the scope and severity of this potential data exposure.

It’s not just in Georgia. This is a global hack, likely exposing the private data of millions of Americans.

Hackers also targeted US government agencies.

The group is known for demanding multi-million-dollar ransoms to delete data.

Cyber-security expert Erich Kron said organizations should focus on the dangers of social engineering, scamming people to give up vital information.

“If we can get the human element handled in the cybersecurity side, then we would see a whole lot less of this stuff,” Kron said.

