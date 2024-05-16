Georgia DNR set to recieve $5,000 for life jackets

CONYERS, Ga. — Academy Sports + Outdoors is recognizing National Water Safety Month in Georgia through a donation to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The donation, which is being given in the form of $5,000 worth of life jackets for DNR’s SPLASH Program, will provide 360 new life jackets to the agency.
Academy Sports said the new life jackets were a tool to help promote community safety while out on the water over the summer.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Production crew finds woman shot to death in middle of road under I-285
- Housing report shows Atlanta inventory up more than 32%. What it could mean for buyers
- Marietta City Schools partners with UGA for expanded literacy initiative
The Georgia DNR SPLASH Program is a state-managed effort to reduce water-related deaths and injuries through education.
Since 2023, Academy Sports has given more than $12,000 to the SPLASH Program, according to the company.
The latest donation to DNR will be at the Academy Sports location on Old Salem Road in Conyers on Thursday at 2 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group