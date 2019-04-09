ATLANTA - You'll want to have an umbrella within arms reach today as the chance for rain and storms sticks around all day.
An upper level low is continuing to spin rain and a chance of storms toward north Georgia throughout the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said there will be areas of heavy rain in parts of Atlanta and eastward for the next several hours.
Temperatures will remain warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s.
The next chance for rain comes at the end of the week and at the weekend.
Good morning! You're waking up to wet weather across many spots in north Georgia -- by later today, we'll have the chance for an isolated strong or severe storm.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 9, 2019
Tracking it live for you now on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/R3BJYmkBOh
