Rabid racoon reported in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A raccoon in Gillsville in Hall County has tested positive for rabies, according to District 2 Public Health.

Authorities didn’t disclose the circumstances behind the discovery.

Health officials are urging Hall County residents to be cautious to keep themselves and their pets safe.

If you or your pet has been in contact with rabid animals or are showing rabies symptoms, call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830.

If you see an animal acting strangely, do not approach it.

The health department reminds the public that rabies can be spread to humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals.

Pet owners should ensure their pets are up to date on vaccinations, according to officials.

Avoid feeding or trapping feral cats, Hall County officials said.

Always avoid contact with unfamiliar dogs, cats and wild animals.

Pick up any uneaten pet food outside to avoid attracting wild animals to your property, including feral cats.

Learn more about rabies prevention here.

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