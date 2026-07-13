Public comment period open for Atlanta-Savannah rail service study

The Georgia Department of Transportation is conducting a study to explore the potential for passenger rail service between Atlanta and Savannah.

A public comment period, which began last week on July 6, will conclude next month on Aug. 6.

The Atlanta-Savannah Intercity Passenger Rail Project aims to evaluate the benefits and costs associated with establishing a passenger rail service. The study will also identify and narrow down service alternatives across the extensive study area, with a focus on finding financially feasible and practical solutions for implementation.

The study area for the proposed intercity passenger rail includes several key Georgia cities. These cities are Atlanta, Athens, Statesboro, Milledgeville, Macon, Augusta and Savannah.

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