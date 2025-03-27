President Trump confirms GA state senator’s appointment as US Treasurer

President Donald Trump confirmed in a social post on Wednesday that he has selected Georgia State Senator Brandon Beach as the new US Treasurer.

Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social account.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Beach as the next Treasurer of the United States. Brandon helped us secure a Massive and Historic Victory for our Movement in the Great State of Georgia, and has been doing an incredible job in the Georgia State Senate since 2012. As our next Treasurer, Brandon will uphold the Values of Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Growth, and help unleash America’s Golden Age. Congratulations Brandon!”

Channel 2 Action News first reported on Beach’s appointment on Friday. Beach has represented the north Fulton area since he was first elected in 2013.

The Treasurer of the United States oversees the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and Fort Knox gold storage and also works closely with the Federal Reserve. Atlanta is one of 12 cities that has a Federal Reserve Bank.

Other Georgians that are part of the Trump administration include former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who is now Veteran Affairs Secretary, and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is now the head of the Small Business Administration.

Trump also selected former Georgia U.S. Sen. David Perdue as his nominee for ambassador to China and UGA football legend Herschel Walker as his nominee for ambassador to the Bahamas. The Senate must confirm ambassador nominations.

U.S. treasurer is an appointed position that does not need to be confirmed by Congress.

