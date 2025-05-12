Potential for isolated strong or severe storms Monday evening

We will see isolated showers and storms through this evening – they will be few and far between, but those storms that develop will pack a punch before they diminish around midnight.

There is some potential for some isolated strong or severe storms. Overall the risk is low, but there is the possibility of damaging winds and hail, and we cannot rule out a brief tornado.

If a tornado warning is issued, Severe Weather Team 2 will be covering that live and immediately on Channel 2.

An upper-level low-pressure system to the west is what’s triggering the development of the storms today. We will keep some scattered storms Tuesday but not expecting severe weather.

We will get dryer and hotter by the end of the week, with highs near 90 degrees.

