Police canvass northeast Atlanta neighborhood for information on two homicides

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department is canvassing the neighborhood for clues on two homicides. A reward worth up to $30,000 is on the table for information on the crimes.

The shootings happened nearly a year ago. On Oct. 27, 2022, Dean Phillips was shot and killed in the parking lot of Manuel’s Tavern after confronting someone who was breaking into cars there.

On Wednesday, officers went door to door speaking with neighbors around the northeast Atlanta neighborhood near Manuel’s Tavern on North Highland Avenue.

“Please call in any rumors you’ve heard, if you saw anything that night, please give us a call,” said David Grandy with APD.

Police announced a $25,000 reward to find the person responsible for the murder.

“Learning about Mr. Phillips, he was a great man. He was a family man, a businessman and we do want to bring justice for him and his family,” said Grandy.

Another man died in another shooting that same night.

Police are looking for a man who they believe was driving a white four-door Mercedes Benz with a sunroof. Police said he attempted to shoot three other people.

“In his frustration, he saw a man sleeping on the sidewalk and decided ‘I’m gonna shoot him’. His name is Ned Jackson. He was an innocent man,” said Summer R. Benton with APD.

The reward in this case is now $5,000.

Police have provided photos.

If you see anything or know any information for either case, APD is asking that you contact them or call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

