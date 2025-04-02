Play depicts trial of Jewish man lynched in Marietta

ATLANTA — A dark day in Georgia history played out on the stage of the Fox Theatre starting Tuesday.

The Tony Award-winning musical “Parade” details the trial of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager convicted of murdering a 13-year-old employee.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer talked to the rabbi who has been fighting to clear Frank’s name.

It is a story that captured national headlines, and on the stage of the Fox Theatre people will get to learn more. One man in Georgia, more than a century later, is fighting to clear Frank’s name and get him a new trial.

“The play ‘Parade’ does a lot of things. One, it is just an unbelievable work of art, but it’s also based on our history in Georgia,” said Rabbi Stephen Lebow. “And I think, from my perspective, the road to exoneration starts with education, and that’s what the play does.”

Lebow is the senior rabbi emeritus of Temple Kol Emeth in Marietta, and he has been working tirelessly to clear Frank’s name, who was accused of murdering 13-year-old Mary Phagan at the National Pencil Company where they both worked. Frank was lynched in 1915.

A historical marker in Marietta is dedicated to what happened to Frank. It stands alongside a memorial for the 570 Georgians who were lynched between 1880 and 1946.

“We have a motion for a new trial, and if that could be submitted to the (district attorney) of Fulton County, Fani Willis, she has it within her power to actually take the case and sort of overturn it, as it were, because the evidence was wrong and other witnesses came forward after the trial,” Lebow said.

“Parade” not only looks at the case but the love story behind it with Frank and his bride, Lucille. Max Chernin plays the role of Frank.

“Leo, to me, is a wonderful, tragic hero who, despite everything that was happening to him, still held on to so much hope and still held onto fighting for justice and fighting for truth,” he said.

Ramone Nelson from Lithonia plays the factory janitor who was the key witness.

“It just allows us to be players, to be the actors, telling the story, releasing it, and allowing the audience to leave with what they wish,” he said.

The story of Frank is now part of the uniform curriculum of the state of Georgia. It must be taught during state history.

Former Georgia governor Roy Barnes has taken the case pro bono. He says it’s important to see frank exonerated.

“Parade” runs at the Fox Theatre thru Sunday.

