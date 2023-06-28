Plane lands at Charlotte airport without landing gear, Delta says

CHARLOTTE — A plane landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning without its landing gear, Delta Air Lines told Channel 9.

Delta flight 1092, a Boeing 717 aircraft, left Atlanta at 7:25 a.m. on its way to Charlotte.

According to Delta, two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 passengers were on board.

The plane landed with its nose gear in the “up” position, the airline said, and the aircraft came to a safe stop on the runway.

The customers and crew deplaned and were being taken to the terminal on a bus.

Airline officials are working with other officials at the Charlotte airport to move the plane from the runway.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said in a statement. “While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. Our next focus is to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely. We apologize to our customers for what they experienced.”

The runway the plane landed on was closed Wednesday until the aircraft could be moved.

“The crew told us there was an issue with the landing gear and instructed us to go over safety information,” a passenger on the flight told Channel 9. “We came in low once and then climbed again. Second time had us brace but the landing was smooth. No jarring or even loud noises. We were in the back so that may have been why. Everyone evacuated via slides. No injuries as far as I know. Crew and pilots were wonderful!”

