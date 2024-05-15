Suspect turns himself in for murder of 11-year-old shot at Paulding County home

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the murder of an 11-year-old boy last month.

Zander Whatley of Douglasville was shot and killed the night of April 29 in his home when someone opened fire on the house on Ruth Way. His family held his funeral this weekend.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that one of three suspects, 18-year-old Osman Sesay Jr., was arrested in Charlotte, N.C. on May 11 after a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, they announced that another of the suspects, 19-year-old Nazier Lloyd Anderson, turned himself in at the sheriff’s office at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Al-Hamid Ibrahim Kuyateh, is still wanted and is considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED STORIES:

Whatley’s father told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that on the night of the shooting, a group of teenagers who had a problem with one of his other children pulled up to the house and opened fire.

Everyone survived but the 11-year-old.

“He was a great little kid, man,” his father said. “Something that happened to someone that shouldn’t have even happened.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

11-year-old boy killed when shooters open fire on his home in Paulding County

©2024 Cox Media Group