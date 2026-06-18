Paulding County deputies investigating shooting

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Paulding County are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Chamberlyn Lane just after 7 p.m.

A Channel 2 photographer is on the way to the scene. See more on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Officials are asking people to stay clear of the area as the investigation continues.

We’ve reached out to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

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