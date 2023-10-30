Panera puts warning on Charged Lemonade after death of 21-year-old college student

PHILADELPHIA — Panera Bread is now featuring a warning label on their Charged Lemonade drinks after a 21-year-old student died after drinking one of the highly caffeinated drinks.

Sarah Katz, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, died after drinking a Panera Charged Lemonade last year. Katz suffered from a heart condition and usually avoided caffeine. Friends and family said she likely didn’t realize the drink was caffeinated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Her family has since filed a lawsuit against Panera, arguing that the drinks were not properly labeled and were mis-advertised.

The restaurant chain is now including a warning label on its website, which reads:

Naturally flavored, plant-based, with about as much CAFFEINE as our Dark Roast Coffee. Use in moderation. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women. Caffeine260 mg.

RELATED STORIES:

It’s unclear if the warning signs are posted inside the restaurant.

Panera earlier released a statement about Katz’s death, writing:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We were very saddened to learn this morning about the tragic passing of Sarah Katz, and our hearts go out to her family. At Panera, we strongly believe in transparency around our ingredients. We will work quickly to thoroughly investigate this matter.”

Roommate reveals new details about death of 21-year-old who drank Panera ‘charged lemonade’

©2023 Cox Media Group