Officers who responded to midtown shooting receive Medal of Honor at award ceremony

ATLANTA — Atlanta police honored officers and civilians who protect and serve the city every day.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims attended the annual “Crime is Toast” breakfast where Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta police officials spoke Tuesday morning.

The officials addressed Atlanta officers at the Georgia World Congress Center. Among those recognized were the officers who responded to the deadly midtown shooting.

“It’s one of those days you will never forget,” Officer Antoine Gates said. Gates and his partner Officer Orlando Cooper were on duty that day in May. The call came about an active shooter at a medical office.

“A day that we train for, but we expect it to happen. When it happens, training kicks in,” Gates said.

Five people were shot that day. Amy St. Pierre, a 38-year-old Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee, died from her injuries.

Officer Gates escorted paramedics into the building, not knowing the whereabouts of the shooter.

“Mind you, we still believed the individual was on scene, so we didn’t know at the time,” Gates said.

“I was able to get a picture of the suspect, his name, his date of birth and get that information out to other agencies as quick as possible so we could apprehend the suspect,” Cooper said.

For their efforts that day, the partners earned the Medal of Honor. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum expressed his gratitude for all Atlanta officers answering the call.

“I just want you to know, I love each and every one of you. And it doesn’t take a breakfast for me to know the commitment that is in your hearts and what you do for our city,” he said.

Other award recipients include Officer Matthew Brown, who was named Officer of the Year.

Midtown shooting survivor speaks out about deadly moment that changed his life

