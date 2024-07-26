Roswell detective awarded for leading takedown of human trafficking ring

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell detective has been awarded for her work taking down a human trafficking ring.

Back in September 2023, Detective Natalie Fields and the Roswell Police Department went undercover at several Roswell massage parlors, who were involved in human trafficking.

Fields was assigned as the lead investigator and was credited with nailing down the network of different massage parlors involved in human trafficking.

Since the beginning of that investigation, more than 50 trafficking victims across multiple counties have been freed and more than 70 people have been arrested.

Officers also seized three houses, $250,000 in cash, and multiple cars with a total of $2.5 million in assets.

She was awarded on Tuesday at a Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Savannah.

Officials credited Fields and her work with creating a safer Georgia for everyone.

