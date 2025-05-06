North Fulton County

‘American Idol’ recap: Slater Nalley performs song picked by fellow GA native Luke Bryan to advance

By WSBTV.com News Staff
SLATER NALLEY AMERICAN IDOL (Disney/Eric McCandless)
LOS ANGELES — Slater Nalley advanced to the top seven on Monday night’s new ‘American Idol’ on Channel 2.

Nalley performed his rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Atlantic City.”

The twist of the night was the singers had no idea which judge picked which song for them until after the performance.

But it should come as no surprise that it was Nalley’s fellow Georgia native Luke Bryan who selected the Lovett School senior’s song.

The top seven will perform Sunday night for Idol’s annual “Disney Night.” You can watch and vote LIVE on Channel 2 starting at 8 p.m.

