No. 5 Georgia completes another 4th quarter comeback to beat Florida

A come-from-behind fourth quarter has become the winning formula for No. 5 Georgia.

The Bulldogs put together another one Saturday to chomp their rival Florida Gators in Jacksonville, 24-20.

We’ll have coaches and players reaction plus look ahead to the first College Football Playoff rankings, LIVE on SEC GameDay on 2 following Oklahoma at Tennessee game.

The Georgia defense came up with a pair of crucial stops on fourth down and Chauncey Bowens scored the go-ahead 36-yard touchdown.

The Georgia-Florida game will not be played in Jacksonville for the next two years as EverBank Stadium undergoes a major renovation. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host in 2026 and Raymond James Stadium will host in 2027.

