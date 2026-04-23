NFL Draft: Joshua Josephs relies on family, faith and food to carry him to next level

KENNESAW, Ga. — Joshua Josephs spent four years playing at the University of Tennessee. Before that, he played at North Cobb High School.

Now, he waits to find out where his career will take him next during the 2026 NFL Draft, airing live Thursday through Saturday on Channel 2.

No matter where Josephs ends up, he will always be able to take a taste of home.

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“We’re a tight-knit family, so we do things together. And cooking is one of the keys to bring us together,” his mother Patricia Josephs said.

In the Josephs family, they live by the four F’s: Food, faith, family and football.

Joshua is the youngest of eight siblings. His mom is from Jamaica and owns a restaurant in Kennesaw called Fern Gully Jamaican Cafe.

“She’s always been an amazing chef, an amazing cook,” Joshua told Mastrangelo. “She always tries to show me little things that I can work on. Whether that be simple things like making fried plantains or making dumplings or just watching her cook, so that I’m able to learn and pick up on it.”

Patricia won’t take credit for her son’s explosive play making skills on the field. But she has definitely passed on her love of cooking.

“I see the time and the care that they put into it for the people they love and I truly want to be able to do that just moving forward,” Joshua said.

“And to know that, you know, he eats my food, gets strong and goes out there and show it. I love it,” his mother said.

Patricia says Joshua was born with natural athletic ability and she can’t wait to see him take his talent to the NFL.

“Since he was like four years old, he dominates everything he do. Basketball, football, track. So you know, it’s for me, it’s natural, it is just another stage in life to me,” she said. “He’ll always be my baby.”

Joshua Josephs will be watching the NFL Draft in Atlanta surrounded by his close family and friends. Of course, the menu will include all of his favorite Jamaican food like brown stew fish, jerk chicken and so much more.

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