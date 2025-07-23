I-20 WB reopens after major crash investigation

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials shut down Interstate 20 westbound for over an hour to investigate a crash in Newton County.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday near Exit 98. It’s unclear if there are any significant injuries.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields followed the investigation, which backed up traffic for miles. The lanes reopened at 8:02 a.m.

Delays in the area may remain. Shields encourages drivers to take Hwy 278 as an alternate route.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol for more information.

