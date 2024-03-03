Missing man last seen Saturday in Covington

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Have you seen this man?

Dequandre Smith was reported missing on Saturday, March 2.

He was last seen on Flat Shoals Road in Covington near the water treatment facility.

He was wearing black shorts, black and red shorts, and black shoes.

He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Hicks at 678-625-1455.

