Family needs your help locating man with dementia missing in Covington

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man suffering from dementia.

George Bryan left his home in Covington on Saturday at about 2 p.m. without his cell phone.

His family says he suffers from dementia and is not on any medication.

He usually returns to his home within an hour but has not yet returned.

He likes to frequent the area around the Walmart on Salem Road.

If you see him, please call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and email Investigator Alberto at Oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org.

He is 6′ 2″ tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark gray sweatshirt, and black house shoes.

