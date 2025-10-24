New ‘Dale Murphy to the Hall of Fame’ campaign launches

ATLANTA — There’s a new push to get an Atlanta Braves legend into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Dale Murphy to the Hall campaign officially launched on Friday weeks ahead of the Eras Committee meeting. The committee considers nominating retired players who are no longer eligible for HOF election by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

The campaign features a film written by sports author Wright Thompson and narrated by country music star Jason Aldean.

Murphy played 18 years in Major League Baseball, most of his time in a Braves uniform. Murphy’s National League Most Valuable Player Awards in 1982 and 1983 makes him one of only 14 players to win it back-to-back.

He also won five Gold Glove Awards, four Silver Slugger awards and made the MLB All-Star Game seven times. Murphy finished his career with a .265 batting average, 398 home runs and 1,266 RBI.

Fans are encouraged to watch the film and participate in the campaign by visiting murphytothehall.com. The campaign also wants fans to share their memories on social media using #MurphyToTheHall.

The BBWAA allows a player to be on the HOF ballot for 15 years. In Murphy’s final year on the ballot in 2013, he finished with 18.9% of the required 75% to make the hall. He was on the Eras Players committee ballot previously in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The Eras Committee will meet in December to consider inductees for the Class of 2026.

