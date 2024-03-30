New Birth Church kicks off Good Friday with busy holiday weekend of worship and giving back

STONECREST, Ga. — Thousands of Christians started their Easter holiday weekend with Good Friday services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

“Electric,” said Demetra Morgan. “Singing, dancing, shouting, clapping, rejoicing. You just see people free in their own authentic worship.”

Now, worshippers like Morgan prepare for day two of the holy weekend.

New Birth is hosting an event called An Easter Dinner On Us. A team has 3,000 meal boxes to give to families in need.

“We have people who line up sometimes at midnight,” said Morgan.

The giveaway doesn’t even start until 10:00 a.m. Saturday. It’s first come first served.

“You notice whenever Jesus taught, he also fed,” said Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. “So, we’re also trying to model his footstep and his pattern.”

Bryant will cap off the holiday weekend by preaching Easter Sunday services at New Birth.

“Talking about resurrective hope,” said Bryant.

He said Easter is always one of the busiest days at the church.

“I absolutely want to take full advantage of it knowing, for some, this will be our only chance for a year. So, I want to really maximize the moment,” said Bryant.

Acclaimed gospel artist Todd Dulaney will be there with a special guest performer.

Another Easter Sunday tradition in the metro will unfold at Stone Mountain Park. People will arrive as early as 3:00 a.m. for a summit skyride to a sermon on the mountain.

By 11:00 a.m., Hosea Helps will hold its Sunday Spring Fest, including free groceries and games for families.

Worshippers like Morgan said they’ve been waiting for this season.

“This entire weekend, we just stay on a high, and we don’t come down maybe until Monday or so,” laughed Morgan.

