Netflix unveils first look at ‘A Different World’ sequel series shot in Atlanta

Get ready to go back to Hillman College as Netflix reveals the first look at “A Different World” sequel series.

The iconic ’90s sitcom is set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 24. The Ten-episode series will center on Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of original characters Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, with Maleah Joi Moon, as she navigates her freshman year at Hillman College while attempting to establish her own legacy.

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The series is being brought back by Felicia Pride, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Debbie Allen, who was a producer for 122 episodes and directed 83 of the original run, is returning as an executive producer and will direct the premiere episode.

Pride, known for her work on “Gray’s Anatomy” and “Bel-Air,” expressed her deep connection to the original series. “It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life,” Pride said.

Original series Allen also voiced her excitement for the revival. “There couldn’t be a better time than now to reboot A Different World,” Allen told Tudum. “Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America.”

She emphasized the blend of new and familiar faces in the upcoming series, stating, “The incredible fresh young talent we have discovered paired with the lovable audience favorite OGs makes this much-anticipated return a must-see on Netflix.”In addition to Moon as Wayne, the new cast includes Alijah Kai from “Everybody Hates Chris” as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche from “One of Us Is Lying” as Kojo, Cornell Young IV from “Doing Life” as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall from “The Idea of You” as Amir and newcomer Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

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According to Tudum by Netflix, new cast mates are:

Maleah Joi Moon ( Hell’s Kitchen ) as Deborah

) as Deborah Alijah Kai ( Everybody Hates Chris ) as Rashida

) as Rashida Cornell Young IV ( Doing Life ) as Shaquille

) as Shaquille Jordan Aaron Hall ( The Idea of You ) as Amir

) as Amir Kennedi Reece ( Charged ) as Hazel

) as Hazel Chibuikem Uche ( One of Us Is Lying ) as Kojo

) as Kojo Cliff “Method Man” Smith ( PowerBook II , Godfather of Harlem , The Wire ) as Coach Coles

, , ) as Coach Coles Norman Nixon Jr. ( Grey’s Anatomy , Haus of Vicious , The Ms. Pat Show ) as Professor Baptiste

, , ) as Professor Baptiste Vincent Jamal Hooper ( Chicago Med , Shots Fired ) as Ellington

, ) as Ellington Elijah J. Roberts ( Night Swim ) as Jalen

) as Jalen Renee Harrison ( All American: Homecoming , The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat , Law and Order: SVU ) as Candace

, , ) as Candace Famecia Ward ( Blue Bloods , Curse of War, Fear Lake Lanier ) as Nellie Gaines

, ) as Nellie Gaines Dasan Frazier ( Straw , Law & Order , The Ms. Pat Show ) as Xavier

, , ) as Xavier Tichina Arnold ( The Neighborhood , Martin ) as Darlene Duvall

, ) as Darlene Duvall Joshua Suiter ( All’s Fair ) as Andre

) as Andre Raven Goodwin (Grotesquerie, Single Black Female) as Dr. Brooklyn Boyer

Returning cast mates:

Jasmine Guy ( A Different World , Harlem Nights ) as Whitley Gilbert

, ) as Whitley Gilbert Kadeem Hardison ( A Different World , White Men Can’t Jump ) as Dwayne Wayne

, ) as Dwayne Wayne Darryl M. Bell ( A Different World , School Daze ) as Ron Johnson

, ) as Ron Johnson Cree Summer ( A Different World , Atlantis: The Lost Empire ) as Freddie Brooks

, ) as Freddie Brooks Ajai Sanders ( Phat Tuesdays , Two Degrees , Are We There Yet? ) as Gina Deveaux

, , ) as Gina Deveaux Karen Malina White ( Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder , Malcolm & Eddie ) as Charmaine Brown

, , ) as Charmaine Brown Charnele Brown ( Old Gray Mare , The Reading , A Different World ) as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer

, , ) as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer Jenifer Lewis ( Black-ish , What’s Love Got to Do with It , GOAT ) as Professor Davenport

, , ) as Professor Davenport Dawnn Lewis ( A Different World, Star Trek: Lower Decks ) as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor

) as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor Glynn Turman ( A Different World, In Treatment ) as Colonel Bradford Taylor

) as Colonel Bradford Taylor Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip) as Lena James

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