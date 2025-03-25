Multiple fires burning across Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters across Rome and Floyd County are battling multiple fires on Tuesday afternoon, emergency management officials say.

Fires have been reported along Cartersville Highway, as well as near the intersection of Chulio Road and Mathis Road.

Emergency management officials are asking the community to take caution and drive slowly if you’re in the area of the fires.

There is no word on how the fires started or if anyone was injured.

Over the weekend, a wildfire along Georgia Highway 156 in Floyd County forced the evacuation of more than two dozen homes.

“All of a sudden, I was in the backyard and then I heard a lot of popping and crackling, and then when I looked up, it was fire and blazes and fire trucks everywhere and it got kind of ugly,” neighbor Eric Clemmons told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.

Hours after the fire broke out, crews were able to contain the Sunday fire.

Spokespeople in several north Georgia counties, including Floyd County, have warned residents that weather conditions are not favorable for outdoor burning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says north Georgia has seen an elevated fire danger for the last few weeks of dried wood on the ground and moderate drought throughout parts of the area.

More elevated fire risks ahead this week

