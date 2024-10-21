Mother of woman murdered 26 years ago urges judge not to grant daughter’s husband bond

ATLANTA — The mother of a 21-year-old woman found murdered in 1998 took the witness stand to urge a judge not to release her daughter’s accused killer on bond.

Melissa Wolfenbarger disappeared 26 years ago. Police found her remains in 1999, but it wasn’t until 2003 that they identified them.

Police later arrested her estranged husband, Christopher Wolfenbarger, in August. On Monday, he appeared in court for a bond hearing.

Melissa’s mother expressed her concerns about what would happen if he was granted bond.

“I prefer that he not be given bond, because I feel like he will run. He hid behind a dryer when the police went to arrest him. And I am concerned for my safety, and my family’s safety,” Norma Patton said.

A judge denied Wolfenbarger bond.

