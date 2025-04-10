Local

More than 40,000 Audi vehicles recalled due to software error that increases crash risk

Photo: The Car Spy via Wikimedia Commons
WASHINGTON D.C. — Volkswagen Group of America is recalling more than 40,000 Audi cars due to a software issue with an instrument panel display.

The display could fail to show critical safety information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, which increases the risk of a crash.

All of the affected vehicles are 2021 models.

If you own one of these vehicles, contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi’s number for this recall is 90VC.

Dealers will update the instrument panel software free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 30.

Owners can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or visit nhtsa.gov.

The affected vehicles include:

  • 2021 Audi A6
  • 2021 Audi A6 Allroad
  • 2021 Audi A7
  • 2021 Audi A8
  • 2021 Audi Q7
  • 2021 Audi Q8
  • 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS 7
  • 2021 Audi RS Q8
  • 2021 Audi S6
  • 2021 Audi S7
  • 2021 Audi S8
  • 2021 Audi SQ7
  • 2021 Audi SQ8



