More than 40,000 Audi vehicles recalled due to software error that increases crash risk

WASHINGTON D.C. — Volkswagen Group of America is recalling more than 40,000 Audi cars due to a software issue with an instrument panel display.
The display could fail to show critical safety information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, which increases the risk of a crash.
All of the affected vehicles are 2021 models.
If you own one of these vehicles, contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi’s number for this recall is 90VC.
Dealers will update the instrument panel software free of charge.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 30.
Owners can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or visit nhtsa.gov.
The affected vehicles include:
- 2021 Audi A6
- 2021 Audi A6 Allroad
- 2021 Audi A7
- 2021 Audi A8
- 2021 Audi Q7
- 2021 Audi Q8
- 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
- 2021 Audi RS 7
- 2021 Audi RS Q8
- 2021 Audi S6
- 2021 Audi S7
- 2021 Audi S8
- 2021 Audi SQ7
- 2021 Audi SQ8
TRENDING STORIES:
STORY 1
STORY 2
STORY 3
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group