Missing man found dead near Georgia truck stop, police say

MONROE, Ga. — Monroe Police are investigating after a body was found near a Walmart distribution center in Monroe.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent a photo of a large crime scene with several officers examining something in a ditch and crime scene tape strung up near a Waffle House sign.

The Monroe Police Department said they had been searching for a man who walked away from his care home, John Brock, 63.

Video surveillance showed Brock entering a car at a convenience store the day before he vanished. Police talked to the driver, who said he drove Brock to the Walton Truck Stop.

Brock’s body was found nearby in heavy brush. According to the Aware Foundation, he suffered from epilepsy and schizophrenia.

“Preliminary investigations suggest no signs of foul play; however, the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death are currently under investigation,” police said. “The Monroe Police Department is working diligently with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) in processing the scene, gathering information, and determining the cause of death.”

