Missing Georgia student’s car found 45 years after he disappeared, sheriff says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The car belonging to an Auburn University student from Georgia who went missing nearly half a century ago has been found, according to officials.

Kyle Clinkscales, then 22, disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Georgia and Auburn University.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that Clinkscales’ car was located in Alabama on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

Channel 2 Action News is expecting to learn more about how the car was found, what was inside and where the case goes from here during that news conference.

