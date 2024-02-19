Metro Atlanta singer earns golden ticket to Hollywood in “American Idol” season 22 premiere

ATLANTA — Alto Moon, you are heading to Hollywood!

The metro Atlanta singer auditioned for “American Idol” season 22, which premiered Sunday night on Channel 2. He won a coveted Golden Ticket to advance to Los Angeles rounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moon performed an original song “Lemonz” for his audition, which the show also used for a montage to show other performers who auditioned.

“American Idol” judge Lionel Richie seemed to enjoy the upbeat tempo of the song.

“Alto, bring the party to the stage,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Moon stopped by the WSB-TV studios last week before the season premiere. He told Channel 2′s Lori Wilson that he tried to keep it together standing before Richie, Katy Perry and Georgia’s own Luke Bryan.

“I was in kindergarten, first grade when I was first watching. Learning how to use the home phone and I had to vote for Ruben Studdard.”

The Alabama native said moving to Atlanta turned his American Idol dreams into reality. He moved to Atlanta five years ago and has been pursuing his passion ever since.

Season 22 airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

'Tommy's Closet:' A clothing donation to support HBCU students (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group