Metro Atlanta park celebrates one year of improvements; more to come

ATLANTA — This spring marks one year since crews have started making improvements on Piedmont Park, with more changes to come.

The Piedmont Park Conservancy asked 10,000 people for ideas to improve it, winning out more ways to explore nature and better up-keep. For example, one idea that did stick was the aquatic center being resurfaced with new awnings and a new sound system. Another update includes the restoration of the legacy fountain.

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“Like with everything that when you build it over time it doesn’t perform like it used to,” Piedmont Park Conservancy President & C.E.O, Doug Widener said.

The popular metro Atlanta park is an important place for many that visit.

“I started a luxury decor business with my mom,” Kendall Starks said.

Starks and her mom started All Access Decor which is a luxury decor and experiences service. The duo was setting up a picnic proposal in Piedmont park.

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Next on the list of improvements is the warehouse and transforming it into a Welcome Center for the Botanical Garden and turning one of the fields into an Amphitheatre. Another part of expansion includes the Beltline that runs through the park, crews are going to add a walkway near Clear Creek.

“And why does that matter?” Widener said. “From your first walk in, you know that you’re entering some place special.”

Widener says they also plan to double the depth of Lake Claramiere to increase its water quality. Then they’re going to add new habitat around the lake, restore the shoreline, and then add an interactive boardwalk all the way around the lake.

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