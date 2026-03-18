Mercedes-Benz Stadium hiring part-time workers for World Cup, other stadium events

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials are counting down the days until FIFA World Cup. And they are looking to hire part-time workers.
The guest services positions are being filled for the World Cup matches along with Atlanta Falcons games and Atlanta United matches.
According to the announcement, these part-time positions offer hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment for those interested in world-class sports and entertainment events.
Applications are due by Wednesday, March 25. Anyone interested in applying can click here for more.
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