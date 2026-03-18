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Mercedes-Benz Stadium hiring part-time workers for World Cup, other stadium events

By WSBTV.com News Staff
2025 Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic - Georgia v Georgia Tech ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 28: An exterior view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials are counting down the days until FIFA World Cup. And they are looking to hire part-time workers.

The guest services positions are being filled for the World Cup matches along with Atlanta Falcons games and Atlanta United matches.

According to the announcement, these part-time positions offer hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment for those interested in world-class sports and entertainment events.

Applications are due by Wednesday, March 25. Anyone interested in applying can click here for more.

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