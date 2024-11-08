Medical flight crew who responded to Apalachee school shooting to be honored today

The medical flight crew who responded to the Apalachee High School shooting will be honored for their actions.

Piedmont Eastside’s First Friday Heroes Program will recognize the first responders who saved one of the shooting victims on Sept. 5.

The hospital said when the crew arrived on the Apalachee campus, they were brought a student who was unconscious and been shot multiple times.

“The crew recognized the seriousness of the situation and placed a tourniquet on the patient’s leg, started IVs, administered oxygen, and gave the patient blood during the rapid transport to Grady. Thanks to the action of the crew this patient is alive and doing well today,” officials said.

