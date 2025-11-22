Man who attempted online child sex trafficking sentenced

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — Kelly Garret Ivey, a 43-year-old from Forsyth, pleaded guilty this week to a life sentence with the first 50 years to be served in confinement for attempting to sell a child on a dark-web human trafficking website.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Ivey had been sharing the child’s personal information online and recruiting other child predators to take her and physically abuse her.

Investigators also uncovered conversations across multiple social media platforms in which Ivey expressed gross sexual deviances towards minors and actively sought out child predators to abuse other children he knew.

“We are grateful for the outstanding work of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and every agency involved in bringing this individual to justice,” said a spokesperson involved in the investigation.

The case serves as a terrifying reminder that trafficking and online exploitation are real and can happen closer to home than many people realize.

Authorities urged the public to stay alert, as there are still others out there hiding despite this offender being caught.

