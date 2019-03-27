ATLANTA - Looking for a job? You’re in luck!
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is holding a career fair on Tuesday at the Georgia International Convention Center.
The 2019 ATL Airport Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Airport officials said there will be more than 2,000 open positions from more than 60 employers at the world’s busiest airport.
Some of the participating companies include:
- Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Concessionaires -- Food and Retail
- Hallmark Aviation Services -- British Airways, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines
- Atlanta Fire Rescue
- Atlanta Police Department
- City of Atlanta
ABOUT HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) is the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, serving more than 107 million passengers with nonstop service to more than 150 U.S. destinations and 75 international destinations in more than 50 countries.
ATL boasts a direct economic impact of $34.8 billion in metro Atlanta and $64.3 billion for the region.
The airport is the largest employer in Georgia, with more than 63,000 individuals working on-site.
ATL is a frequent recipient of awards of excellence for concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering and construction.
In 2016, ATL set in motion a multibillion-dollar capital improvement program, ATLNext, which will modernize the Domestic Terminal, extend two concourses, construct several parking decks, expand cargo facilities and pave the way for a new hotel.
