Inside country legend Alan Jackson’s triumphant finale concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The time has come for country music superstar Alan Jackson to hang up his signature Stetson hat.

The genre traditionalist from Newnan, Georgia, whose career kicked off in the 1980s and exploded shortly thereafter in the oft-cited ’90s country wave with heartfelt songs for the working man who’d rather be drinking, or fishing, or ideally both, has sold over 60 million records across his storied career. And on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, he brought his touring career to an end.

The event titled “Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale" was a triumphant swan song for the performer, a celebration of his life and career with some help from the artists he directly inspired.

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Nashville’s all-stars came out in droves

It was a concert in two movements.

The first two hours were made up of a marathon run of Jackson covers from some of the biggest names in contemporary country. And each performer had a personal story to share. Carrie Underwood sang “Everything I Love” after revealing that Jackson was her first ever concert, in 1994 at the Tulsa State Fair. Thomas Rhett warmed up the crowd with “Small Town Southern Man,” an appropriate choice for a singer currently living the song’s lyrics — he’s a father to four girls.

The Texas-born and bred Miranda Lambert performed “Dallas.” Lainey Wilson got the crowd moving with “Tall, Tall Trees.”

“It’s almost impossible to pick a favorite Alan Jackson song ... but I had to try,” said Luke Combs before launching into “Hard Hat and a Hammer.”

Each performer played with Jackson’s backing band, save for Eric Church, who opted to cover “Someday” with just his voice and an acoustic guitar.

It was an All-Star night for one of country music’s most colossal voices. Other guest performers included Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Lee Ann Womack and a slew of super talented members of Jackson’s own family: Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright and Carlisle Wright.

Five years ago, the 67-year-old music giant Jackson shared that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which he was first diagnosed with a decade prior. He said it was a genetic condition, and its effects on his ability to walk and perform had become more noticeable. One dollar of every ticket sold on Saturday night the CMT Research Foundation, an organization that funds research to find a cure for Charcot-Marie-Tooth.

When it was time for Jackson to hit the stage after 9:35 p.m. — after a storm delay of about an hour — he was met with ear-piercing cheers. The singer appeared stiff as he walked to his microphone, but once he picked up his guitar for the opener “Gone Country,” he was immediately back in action with that smoky baritone and timeless songs, though strumming was kept to a minimum.

“It’s overwhelming,” he addressed the crowd before assuring them he would not spend too much time on “that last show stuff … I’m not dead!”

0 of 32 Alan Jackson through the years Atlanta - FEBRUARY 19: Singer/Songwriter Alan Jackson performs at The OMNI Coliseum in Atlanta Georgia February 19, 1991 (Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years Alan Jackson and wife Denise Jackson during 26th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California, United States on April 24, 1991. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Alan Jackson through the years Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson during 27th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States on April 29, 1992. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Alan Jackson through the years Alan Jackson performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 12, 1992 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years Alan Jackson performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 12, 1992 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years Alan Jackson during the Academy of Country Music Awards Nomination at California Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, CA, United States on March 2, 1993. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Alan Jackson through the years Marie Osmond, Alan Jackson, and Dick Clark during Academy of Country Music Awards Nomination at California Universal Amptheatre in Universal City, CA, United States on March 2, 1993. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Alan Jackson through the years Alan Jackson during 20th Annual American Music Awards in 1993 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Alan Jackson through the years American Country musician Alan Jackson plays acoustic guitar as he performs onstage at Irving Plaza, New York, New York, January 19, 2000. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images) (Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years NASHVILLE, TN - 2000: Country music singer Alan Jackson performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2000, during the Opry's 75th anniversary. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images) (Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years Alan Jackson Presents George Strait with the Gene Weed Special Achievement Award at the 38th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 21, 2003. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage) (Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage) Alan Jackson through the years Alan Jackson and wife Denise during 2005 CMT Music Awards - Backstage at Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage for CMT: Country Music Television) (Mark Sullivan/WireImage for CMT: Country Music) Alan Jackson through the years Alan Jackson during Alan Jacksons performs in Kansas City - June 3, 2007 at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, United States. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage) (Jason Squires/WireImage) Alan Jackson through the years Singer/actress Reba McEntire, musician Alan Jackson and Denise Jackson in the audience during the 2008 CMT Awards at Curb Event Center at Belmont University on April 14, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Alan Jackson through the years NEW YORK, NY - July 2 MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images Alan Jackson performing on a televsion program on July 2, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images) (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years ENTERPRISE, AL - JUNE 05: Alan Jackson performs during the 2009 BamaJam Music & Arts Festival at Corner of Hwy 167 and County Road 156 on June 5, 2009 in Enterprise, Alabama. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Alan Jackson through the years HOLLYWOOD - APRIL 16: Country superstar Alan Jackson attends the Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony honoring him held on April 16, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) (Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Alan Jackson through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: Alan Jackson performs at LP Field during the 2012 CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images) (Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 22: Alan Jackson invites Nancy Jones on stage during Playin' Possum! The Final No Show Tribute To George Jones at Bridgestone Arena on November 22, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage) (Jason Davis/WireImage) Alan Jackson through the years ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Alan Jackson performs at Honda Center on April 16, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Alan Jackson performs live at Acme Feed & Seed on June 7, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Acme Feed & Seed) (John Shearer) Alan Jackson through the years NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 05: 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees Songwriter Don Schlitz and Recording Artist Alan Jackson pose along with existing Hall of Fame members during the 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees Announcement where Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed and Don Schlitz were announced to become 2017 inductees at The Country Music Hall of Fame on April 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Jason Davis/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 19: Singer-songwriter Alan Jackson performs during the "HONKY TONK HIGHWAY" tour at Ascend Amphitheater on May 19, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Alan Jackson through the years Alan Jackson performs at the 51st Annual CMA Awards, hosted for the 10th year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, on Nov. 8, 2017. (Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Con) Alan Jackson through the years NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 01: Alan Jackson greets Loretta Lynn during Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC) (John Shearer/Getty Images for Essential Broad) Alan Jackson through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 25: Lee Ann Womack and Alan Jackson perform onstage at the 14th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) (mickey bernal/FilmMagic,) Alan Jackson FILE PHOTO: Alan Jackson accepts the ACM Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Jackson has performed the final show of his last tour. He is no longer touring due to health issues. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A night to remember

The Country Music Hall of Famer ran through his best-known hits with real ferocity: “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” arrived quickly, as did “Livin’ on Love,” “Summertime Blues” and the moody “Midnight in Montgomery,” as the music videos for each played on a giant screen behind them.

He made it a point to walk from side to side of the stage, greeting each section while championing his band and the power of “real country music.”

“If anyone has lived the American dream,” he said later, while seated on a stool, “It’s me.”

Anecdotes flowed from there. He talked about writing “I’d Love You All Over Again” for his wife on their 10th wedding anniversary and how the radio from “Chasin’ that Neon Rainbow” is currently in the Country Music Hall of Fame museum. And he mentioned that “Drive (For Daddy Gene” was written after his father died.

An hour into his set, Jackson teased the audience by saying he needed some help for the next song. Out emerged George Strait for their collaborations “Designated Drink” and “Murder on Music Row.”

Then came an incredible run of hits: “Little Bitty,” “Country Boy,” “Good Time” and “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” among them, the latter written and recorded following the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Blockbuster singles followed: “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” “Remember When,” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” the latter recording famously featuring the late “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett.

Fireworks were launched into the sky for “Chattahoochee.”

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Alan Jackson’s story continues

Just because this is the end of Jackson’s touring career doesn’t mean it is the end of his music career. On Thursday, two days before the final concert blowout, Jackson released a country cover of Orleans’ “Still the One,” to celebrate his 50-year relationship with wife and high school sweetheart Denise Jackson. She was a cheerleader practicing a dance routine to the soft rock classic; he was instantly smitten.

For those who missed Jackson’s final bow, the show will be released later in the year as an NBC concert special. But for those who were in the stadium — in the middle of a huge storm — it was an unrepeatable and unmistakable night.

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