How you can wish Jimmy Carter a happy birthday as he approaches 95

What do you give a soon-to-be 95-year-old former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner who has everything?
Just a simple happy birthday.
That is what former first lady Rosalynn Carter is asking for this year as Jimmy Carter approaches his 95th birthday on Oct. 1.
Rosalynn Carter, the former president's wife of 73 years, sent out signed letters to friends and supporters, encouraging them to send the 39th president a virtual birthday message and "sign the birthday wall and let him know that you share his dreams for peace."
"Your partnership in improving the world has always meant more to Jimmy than any tangible gift," Rosalynn Carter wrote. "And this year all he wants for his birthday is for everyone to make a renewed commitment to peace and everything it entails, including improving health and building hope among the world's poorest people."
At 94 now, Carter is already the oldest living president, past or present. He's been out of the Oval Office for close to 40 years.
Despite being slowed by hip surgery in May, Carter is still active.
On Oct. 6, he and Rosalynn Carter are scheduled to begin a six-day trip to Nashville where he will help build houses for Habitat for Humanity.
