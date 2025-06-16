Local

Hot days to kick off the start of summer

By WSBTV.com News Staff
It will be very warm and humid the next few days, and we will have some afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Summer begins on Friday, and hot weather moves in with a big dome of high pressure. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

The official start of the season is the summer solstice at 10:42 p.m. Friday.

As we head through the six- to 10-day outlook, summer begins hot with highs in the low 90s, and we will have a heat index late this weekend to early next week near 100 degrees.

